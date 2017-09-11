Construction, Employment, Labour-market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Builders account for a third of foreigners coming to work in Lithuania
Amid an acute shortage of professional builders in Lithuania, business people expect an increasing number of third-country nationals to come to the country for work, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.
Lithuania last year issued 22,961 visas to non-EU nationals planning to
work in the country and 35% of them said they would work as builders, the paper
said, citing figures from the Migration Department.
Some 19,169 visas were issued during the first half of this year, with 33%
of the recipients planning to work as builders.
For example, Montuotojas
CEO Alfonsas Jaras says Belarusians make up around 15% of the
industrial construction company's workforce.
