Builders account for a third of foreigners coming to work in Lithuania

Amid an acute shortage of professional builders in Lithuania, business people expect an increasing number of third-country nationals to come to the country for work, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.

Lithuania last year issued 22,961 visas to non-EU nationals planning to work in the country and 35% of them said they would work as builders, the paper said, citing figures from the Migration Department. 


Some 19,169 visas were issued during the first half of this year, with 33% of the recipients planning to work as builders. 


For example, Montuotojas CEO Alfonsas Jaras says Belarusians make up around 15% of the industrial construction company's workforce. 

 




