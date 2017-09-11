58 mln euros paid in advance single area payments to Latvian farmers on the first day

The Rural Support Service of Latvia on Tuesday paid more than 58 mln euros in advance single area payments to a record number of customers – 36,000, informs LETA referring to the service.

This is the first year when so many farmers receive the payments so fast. A year ago, the 36,000 figure was only reached at the end of October.





"This has been possible as the Rural Support Service reorganized its operations and automated part of the procedures," said the service.





The total amount of single area payments has increased approximately 10% this year as compared to 2017, while the approximate payment per hectare is EUR 75, of which 70% is paid in advance.





Taking into consideration that the weather in 2017 and 2018 has been very challenging to farmers, the Rural Support Service is working hard so farmers could have the money in their bank accounts as soon as possible, the service told.