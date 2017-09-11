Agriculture, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia, Markets and Companies
58 mln euros paid in advance single area payments to Latvian farmers on the first day
The Rural Support Service of Latvia on Tuesday paid more than 58 mln euros in advance single area payments to a record number of customers – 36,000, informs LETA referring to the service.
This is the
first year when so many farmers receive the payments so fast. A year ago, the
36,000 figure was only reached at the end of October.
"This
has been possible as the Rural Support Service reorganized its operations and automated
part of the procedures," said the service.
The total
amount of single area payments has increased approximately 10% this year as
compared to 2017, while the approximate payment per hectare is EUR 75, of which
70% is paid in advance.
Taking into
consideration that the weather in 2017 and 2018 has been very challenging to
farmers, the Rural Support Service is working hard so farmers could have the
money in their bank accounts as soon as possible, the service told.
