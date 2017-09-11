Saeima approves proposal that employers have no right to demand employees speak foreign languages unless that is necessary in their job

- Saeima today approved amendments to the Labor Law in the second reading, which stipulate that employers have no right to demand their employees to speak foreign languages unless such language skills are necessary in their jobs, informed LETA.

The bill also states that employees must only communicate in Latvian with other citizens, non-citizens or persons who have received Latvia's residence permits.





As reported, the legislation was originally proposed by the National Alliance, which said that Arguing for the proposal, the National Alliance said that the amendments to the Labor Law were intended to "prevent linguistic discrimination of Latvians at the workplace, to encourage Latvians to stay in Latvia and to promote repatriation."