Wednesday, 10.10.2018, 20:44
Estonian developer of sales software Pipedrive raises further 10 mln dollars
The deal brings the total amount raised in the company's Series C round
to 60 mln dollars, the website tech.eu
reported.
"We value our new partnership with DTCP on many levels and we feel
privileged to have them on board," said Timo Rein, co-founder and
CEO of Pipedrive. "Adding a
strong Europe-based investor such as DTCP to our existing circle of investors also
better reflects our global customer base and ambition," he said.
Founded in 2010, Pipedrive now
has customers in 170 countries across the world. The platform is focused on the
needs of salespeople and recurring tasks automation.
The company has raised 90 mln U.S. dollars (78 mln euros) in total
funding since its inception. It employs more than 350 people across six
offices, with the two headquarters located in Tallinn and New York City.
