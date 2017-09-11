Estonian developer of sales software Pipedrive raises further 10 mln dollars

Tallinn-based customer relationship management (CRM) scale-up Pipedrive has landed an additional 10 mln U.S. dollars in funding from a new investor, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), to help strengthen its positions on the German market, informs LETA/BNS.

The deal brings the total amount raised in the company's Series C round to 60 mln dollars, the website tech.eu reported.





"We value our new partnership with DTCP on many levels and we feel privileged to have them on board," said Timo Rein, co-founder and CEO of Pipedrive. "Adding a strong Europe-based investor such as DTCP to our existing circle of investors also better reflects our global customer base and ambition," he said.





Founded in 2010, Pipedrive now has customers in 170 countries across the world. The platform is focused on the needs of salespeople and recurring tasks automation.





The company has raised 90 mln U.S. dollars (78 mln euros) in total funding since its inception. It employs more than 350 people across six offices, with the two headquarters located in Tallinn and New York City.