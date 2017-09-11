Financial Services, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
Tuesday, 09.10.2018
Circle K Lietuva paid 20 mln euros in dividends this year
Circle K Lietuva's profit
distribution plan is included in its 2017-2018 financial report. The company's
representatives told the shareholder had endorsed the plan and the dividends
have already been paid out.
Circle K Lietuva's total
distributable profit stood at 36.226 mln euros, and the undistributed part of
16.226 mln euros has been transferred to the next financial year.
Circle K Lietuva paid out
13 mln euros in dividends last year, despite saying earlier it planned to spend
the whole distributable profit of 26.98 mln euros on dividends.
Circle K Lietuva's net
profits were up 17.2% in 2017–2018 from 18.981 mln euros in the previous year.
Revenue in the financial year, starting in May and ending in April, grew 15.2% to
464.199 mln euros.
Norway's Circle, whose ultimate
shareholder is Canada's Alimentatio
Couche-Tard, owns 100% of Circle K
Lietuva.
