Circle K Lietuva paid 20 mln euros in dividends this year

Circle K Lietuva, operating one of the largest service stations network in Lithuania, has paid out 20 mln euros in dividends to its sole shareholder, Norway's Circle K, this year after earning 22.245 mln euros in the past financial year, informs LETA/BNS.

Circle K Lietuva's profit distribution plan is included in its 2017-2018 financial report. The company's representatives told the shareholder had endorsed the plan and the dividends have already been paid out.





Circle K Lietuva's total distributable profit stood at 36.226 mln euros, and the undistributed part of 16.226 mln euros has been transferred to the next financial year.





Circle K Lietuva paid out 13 mln euros in dividends last year, despite saying earlier it planned to spend the whole distributable profit of 26.98 mln euros on dividends.





Circle K Lietuva's net profits were up 17.2% in 2017–2018 from 18.981 mln euros in the previous year. Revenue in the financial year, starting in May and ending in April, grew 15.2% to 464.199 mln euros.





Norway's Circle, whose ultimate shareholder is Canada's Alimentatio Couche-Tard, owns 100% of Circle K Lietuva.