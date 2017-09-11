Milrem LCM building new IFV maintenance hall at Tapa

The construction of a new vehicle maintenance hall for the Estonian-Finnish defense industry company Milrem LCM in the territory of the rural municipality of Tapa began on Tuesday, informs LETA/BNS.

At the new maintenance hall, Milrem LCM will offer lifecycle management services for CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and other armored and transport equipment of the Estonian defense forces.





By the end of Phase One of the construction it will be possible to repair up to six units of CV90 combat vehicles or other combat equipment at the facility. The maintenance hall will be furnished and manned to be able to provide all the repair and maintenance services necessary for the vehicles of the defense forces. In the construction of the maintenance hall all stepped-up security requirements that must be met to be able to keep combat equipment in the territory are taken into consideration.





The board chairman of Milrem LCM, Ingvar Parnamae, told that the company will not disclose the price of the maintenance hall at this point. The hall is not built in the territory of the defense forces and will remain a property of Milrem LCM.





"It's important for us to be close to the customer, and for this there's no better place than in the immediate neighborhood of the 1st Infantry Brigade at Tapa," Parnamae said.





The main contractor for the provision of maintenance for the 44 units of CV90s bought by Estonia from the Netherlands is the manufacturer of the vehicles, the Swedish company BAE Systems Hagglunds, with whom Milrem LCM signed a cooperation agreement at the beginning of this year.





"In the longer term, we will have the capability to service also the hardware of the allied forces stationed at Tapa," Parnamae added.





Milrem LCM is an Estonian defense industry company owned 60% by the Finnish Patria group and 40% by Mootor Grupp of Estonia.