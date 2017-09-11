Construction, Estonia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 17:34
Milrem LCM building new IFV maintenance hall at Tapa
At the new
maintenance hall, Milrem LCM will
offer lifecycle management services for CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs)
and other armored and transport equipment of the Estonian defense forces.
By the end
of Phase One of the construction it will be possible to repair up to six units
of CV90 combat vehicles or other combat equipment at the facility. The
maintenance hall will be furnished and manned to be able to provide all the
repair and maintenance services necessary for the vehicles of the defense
forces. In the construction of the maintenance hall all stepped-up security
requirements that must be met to be able to keep combat equipment in the
territory are taken into consideration.
The board
chairman of Milrem LCM, Ingvar Parnamae, told that the company
will not disclose the price of the maintenance hall at this point. The hall is
not built in the territory of the defense forces and will remain a property of Milrem LCM.
"It's
important for us to be close to the customer, and for this there's no better
place than in the immediate neighborhood of the 1st Infantry Brigade at
Tapa," Parnamae said.
The main
contractor for the provision of maintenance for the 44 units of CV90s bought by
Estonia from the Netherlands is the manufacturer of the vehicles, the Swedish
company BAE Systems Hagglunds, with
whom Milrem LCM signed a cooperation
agreement at the beginning of this year.
"In
the longer term, we will have the capability to service also the hardware of
the allied forces stationed at Tapa," Parnamae added.
Milrem LCM is an Estonian defense industry company owned
60% by the Finnish Patria group and 40% by Mootor Grupp of Estonia.
