Martisius appointed chairman of Lithuania's radio and TV watchdog

The Seimas of Lithuania on Tuesday appointed Mantas Martisius, the incumbent deputy chairman of the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTC) as its chairman after Edmundas Vaitekunas resigned from the position, informs LETA/BNS.

75 lawmakers voted in favor of Martisius' appointment, five were against and ten abstained.

A sociologist and journalist, Martisius previously worked for the 11 Kanalas TV channel, BNS, the Laikas weekly, lectured at Vilnius University and General Jonas Zemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania. He has been a LRTC member since 2013.





In September, the parliament accepted Vaitekunas' resignation as LRTC chairman, and he remains its member.





Vaitekunas then cited his lack of fluency in foreign languages, which had prevented him from attending many important events abroad and meetings with foreign visitors, as the reason for leaving the post.





However, he later admitted that his decision to step down was due to the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense's findings of its spring probe into unlawful influence on political processes.





The CNSD said, among other things, that, based on material from the State Security Department, the MG Baltic business group had sought to gain influence within the radio and TV watchdog.





The business group allegedly sought to gain competitive advantage and influence for its media outlets by maintaining informal contacts with Vaitekunas and receiving non-public information from him.





Vaitekunas dismissed all these allegations as untrue.