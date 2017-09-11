Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Martisius appointed chairman of Lithuania's radio and TV watchdog
75
lawmakers voted in favor of Martisius' appointment, five were against and ten
abstained.
A
sociologist and journalist, Martisius previously worked for the 11 Kanalas TV channel, BNS, the Laikas weekly, lectured at Vilnius University and General Jonas Zemaitis
Military Academy of Lithuania. He has been a LRTC member since 2013.
In
September, the parliament accepted Vaitekunas' resignation as LRTC chairman,
and he remains its member.
Vaitekunas
then cited his lack of fluency in foreign languages, which had prevented him
from attending many important events abroad and meetings with foreign visitors,
as the reason for leaving the post.
However, he
later admitted that his decision to step down was due to the parliamentary
Committee on National Security and Defense's findings of its spring probe into
unlawful influence on political processes.
The CNSD
said, among other things, that, based on material from the State Security
Department, the MG Baltic business group had sought to gain influence within
the radio and TV watchdog.
The
business group allegedly sought to gain competitive advantage and
influence for its media outlets by maintaining informal contacts with
Vaitekunas and receiving non-public information from him.
Vaitekunas
dismissed all these allegations as untrue.
