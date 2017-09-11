Tax revenue to Latvian budget 1.1% above target in nine months of 2018

In the first nine months of 2018, the State Revenue Service of Latvia collected 7.01 bln euros in taxes for the Latvian budget, which was 77.6 mln euros or 1.1% above the target, informs LETA.

Compared to the first nine months of 2017, revenue to the Latvian central government consolidated budget administrated by the State Revenue Service has increased by 635.65 mln euros or 10%.





Revenue from the mandatory state social insurance contributions reached 2.339 bln euros and was 0.2% above the target. Personal income tax revenue totaled 1.233 bln euros and 2.8% short of the target.





Revenue from value-added tax (VAT) accounted for 1.793 mln euros and 0.3% short of the target.





Excise tax revenue was 770.512 mln euros in the first nine months of 2018 or 1.7% above the target.





Revenue from corporate income tax which has been revised in 2018 totaled 290.053 mln euros, which is 26% above the target.





The annual tax revenue target for 2018 is 9.287 bln euros. The revenue target for January-September 2018 is 6.932 bln euros.