Budget, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 12:58
Tax revenue to Latvian budget 1.1% above target in nine months of 2018
Compared to
the first nine months of 2017, revenue to the Latvian central government
consolidated budget administrated by the State Revenue Service has increased by
635.65 mln euros or 10%.
Revenue
from the mandatory state social insurance contributions reached 2.339 bln euros
and was 0.2% above the target. Personal income tax revenue totaled 1.233 bln euros
and 2.8% short of the target.
Revenue
from value-added tax (VAT) accounted for 1.793 mln euros and 0.3% short of the
target.
Excise tax
revenue was 770.512 mln euros in the first nine months of 2018 or 1.7% above
the target.
Revenue
from corporate income tax which has been revised in 2018 totaled 290.053 mln euros,
which is 26% above the target.
The annual
tax revenue target for 2018 is 9.287 bln euros. The revenue target for
January-September 2018 is 6.932 bln euros.
