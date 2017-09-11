Competition, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
DIY chain Senukai comes under Lithuanian competition watchdog's scrutiny
This became known after the company unsuccessfully
contested the Competition Council's actions in a court.
Dina Lurje, a member of the Competition Council, confirmed
that a probe related to Kesko Senukai Lithuania was underway, but gave no
details.
"We can confirm that the company lodged a complaint
against the Competition Council's actions conducted as part of an investigation
initiated by the authority," Lurje told.
"At present, we cannot comment in more detail on the
investigation so as not to adversely affect its effectiveness," she
added.
The Lithuanian Supreme Administrative Court last
Wednesday refused to accept Kesko Senukai Lietuva's complaint.
It is clear from the Court's ruling that the company's
premises were raided and information from employees' computers and mobile
phones was seized as part of the Competition Council's probe launched on April
17, 2018.
Kesko Senukai Lithuania told the court that all the
materials had been taken without examining their contents, that its employees
had been misled by police officers and that their right to call in lawyers had
been restricted.
In October 2017, the Latvian Competition Council imposed a
fine of 5.8 mln euros on Depo, Kesko Senukai Latvia and Kursi for
entering into a cartel agreement to fix prices for gypsum,
cement-lime mixtures and other products.
