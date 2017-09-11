PRFoods merges 2 subsidiaries for greater efficiency

Two subsidiaries of the listed Estonian food trading group PRFoods signed a merger at the beginning of October to improve efficiency of the group, PRFoods told the stock exchange Friday.

The board of directors of Heimon Kala Oy and the board of directors of Oy Trio Trading Ab, both of which are 100% subsidiaries of the PRFoods group company Saaremere Kala AS, signed a merger plan on Oct. 1 with the intention of improving the internal efficiency of the group.





According to the merger plan, the acquiring company is Heimon Kala Oy. At the moment of the execution of the merger, Oy Trio Trading Ab will be dissolved without liquidation proceedings.





The estimated time of the execution of the merger is Jan. 31, 2019, after which all Oy Trio Trading Ab's transactions will be deemed to be made on the account of Heimon Kala Oy.





This transaction does not have any effect on AS PRFoods group consolidated profit, assets or liabilities.