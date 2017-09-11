Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Law and Regulations, Markets and Companies
Latvia’s parliament supports proposal to ban free plastic bags at shops
The amendments stipulate that stores may not provide plastic bags to
customers free of charge from January 1, 2019. The ban concerns not only
plastic shopping bags, but all kinds of plastic bags, except bags less than 15
microns in thickness that are used for hygienic purposes or to avoid wasting
food, which will still be available to customers for free.
The bill does not say how much packers will be permitted to charge for
plastic bags.
According to the Environmental Protection and Regional Development
Ministry of Latvia, which drew up the amendments, a total of 1.73 mln tons of
plastic bags that weigh less than 0.003 kilograms were distributed or sold at
stores in 2017, and 1.97 mln tons of bags that weigh more than 0.003 kilograms,
according to the State Environmental Service's data. A study that Geo Consultants carried out for the
ministry concluded that the availability of disposable plastic bags at stores
should be limited, and such bags should only be provided if requested by
customers.
