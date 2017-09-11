Estonia's new car sales down 18.2% on year in September

According to first registrations, a total of 1,537 new cars were sold in Estonia in August, 18.2% less than in September 2017, the drastic drop was anticipated as car sellers in anticipation of new rules entering into force from fall registered cars preemptively in August, informs LETA/BNS.

As a new methodology for measuring fuel consumption entered into force in the European Union and, in relation to that, quotas were set on how many vehicles measured with the old method can be sold in the EU after September 1, the majority of car sellers registered the cars exceeding the quota themselves, that is they were pre-sold. This is why a slight minus was to be expected in sales figures in the next few months, the Estonian car dealers and service companies association AMTEL said.





Based on the given figures, altogether 20,519 new cars were sold in Estonia in the first nine months of this year, which is 8.2% more than in the same period the year before.





Medium SUVs were the most popular class of cars in September, accounting for 22.6% of the total number of cars sold, followed by smaller medium cars with 21.4% and smaller SUVs with 17.1%. The number of new electric cars sold was three and of hybrid cars 122. A total of five new natural gas vehicles were sold.





The most popular brands in September were Toyota with 268 cars sold, followed by Skoda with 192 and Kia with 139 units sold. The production of these brands also made up the three most popular models – a total of 92 Toyota RAV4s were sold, followed by 70 Skoda Octavias and 60 Kia Sportage models.





Sales of new utility vehicles declined 9.2% on year to 464 units in September. However, the number of utility vehicles sold in the first nine months of this year was 8.5% higher than in the same period the year before.





As the pick-ups and some SUVs of several brands are registered as utility vehicles in terms of type approval, then the biggest amount of purely utility vehicles was sold by Citroen, followed by Peugeot and Renault.





Scania sold the most trucks, a total of 24 vehicles.