Thursday, 04.10.2018, 15:17
Estonia's new car sales down 18.2% on year in September
As a new methodology for measuring fuel consumption entered into force in
the European Union and, in relation to that, quotas were set on how many
vehicles measured with the old method can be sold in the EU after
September 1, the majority of car sellers registered the cars exceeding the
quota themselves, that is they were pre-sold. This is why a slight minus was to
be expected in sales figures in the next few months, the Estonian car dealers
and service companies association AMTEL
said.
Based on the given figures, altogether 20,519 new cars were sold in
Estonia in the first nine months of this year, which is 8.2% more than in the
same period the year before.
Medium SUVs were the most popular class of cars in September, accounting
for 22.6% of the total number of cars sold, followed by smaller medium cars
with 21.4% and smaller SUVs with 17.1%. The number of new electric cars sold
was three and of hybrid cars 122. A total of five new natural gas vehicles were
sold.
The most popular brands in September were Toyota with 268 cars sold, followed by Skoda with 192 and Kia
with 139 units sold. The production of these brands also made up the three most
popular models – a total of 92 Toyota
RAV4s were sold, followed by 70 Skoda
Octavias and 60 Kia Sportage
models.
Sales of new utility vehicles declined 9.2% on year to 464 units in
September. However, the number of utility vehicles sold in the first nine
months of this year was 8.5% higher than in the same period the year before.
As the pick-ups and some SUVs of several brands are registered as utility
vehicles in terms of type approval, then the biggest amount of purely utility
vehicles was sold by Citroen,
followed by Peugeot and Renault.
Scania sold the
most trucks, a total of 24 vehicles.
