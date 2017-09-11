Liviko starts exporting to Spain

AS Liviko entered into an export contract with Spanish distributor and wine manufacturer Sogas Mascaró. Crafter’s London Dry gin, Crafter’s Aromatic Flower gin and Vana Tallinn liqueurs are exported to Spain, the biggest gin market in Europe.

“Crafter’s gins and Vana Tallinn liqueurs made a good impression on the Spanish export partner at an international trade fair,” said CEO of AS Liviko Janek Kalvi. “Since they were very interested in our product, entering into the contract and sending the first batch to Spain took place really quickly. Spain as the biggest gin market in Europe is characterised by tough competition and demanding consumers. Knowing the great potential of the Spanish market, getting there is a significant milestone to us.”

“Gin is one of the most popular alcoholic drinks in Spain,” said Head of Sogas Mascaró, Pedro Freixas Cointreau. “We’re convinced that Crafter’s craft gins, which belong to the super-premium category, have a great chance of success on the Spanish market. Our experts have a high opinion of the flavour and quality of Crafter’s London Dry gin. We believe that the colour-changing Crafter’s Aromatic Flower gin will also create some excitement on our gin market.”

“Sogas Mascaró also has a lot of experience in serving holiday regions and finding brands for its selection that appeal to tourists throughout Europe,” said Kalvi. “Vana Tallinn will mostly be offered at holiday regions, such as Costa del Sol, Mallorca, Ibiza and the Canary Islands.”

“Export remains a priority for Liviko, both in terms of increasing volumes and entering new markets,” said Janek Kalvi. “None of this would be possible without quality product development. Crafter’s gins are an excellent example of the rewards offered by thorough preparation and attention to detail in product development. When we were developing the recipe of Crafter’s, our goal was to create an outstanding gin with the potential to succeed on the international market and we can now say that we achieved our goal. Crafter’s attracts attention with its quality and beautiful design, and creates unique export opportunities.”

Liviko started manufacturing Crafter’s London Dry gin in 2016 and Crafter’s Aromatic Flower gin in 2017. Manufacturing of the legendary Vana Tallinn started in 1962. Crafter’s gin is exported to 25 countries and Vana Tallinn to 26 countries. In total, Liviko exports its products to 32 countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

Family company Sogas Mascaró is a wine manufacturer established in 1910 that makes both quality wines and sparkling wines. In addition to this, Sogas Mascaró represents several quality alcohol brands in Spain, focusing on Spain as a whole and separately on holiday regions.

AS Liviko is a manufacturer and importer of quality alcohol established in 1898. AS Liviko has developed an alcohol distribution and wholesale network in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which is used to market the company’s own products as well as imported brands from other quality alcohol manufacturers. AS Liviko is one of the three largest alcohol companies in the Baltic States that gives equal attention to the manufacturing and import of alcoholic beverages.