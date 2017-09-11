Estonia, Financial Services, Investments, Markets and Companies
In Estonia the state may start covering expenses related to listing private companies
Deputy
secretary general for financial policy and external relations at the Estonian
Finance Ministry, Marten Ross, said
that the work done will form a fertile soil for putting into place a long-term
plan for developing the Estonian capital market. "An ailing capital market
will leave a visible mark on the fate of the entire economy. The Estonian
capital market with its small size has been in the role of an orphan for an
undeservedly long time, which is why the solving of every single problem should
now be treated with all seriousness," Ross said.
The conclusions
of the study suggest encouraging the listing of private and state companies. It
is necessary at that to dispel fears concerning listing, to train the
participants and one option would be that the state cover up to half of the
expenses related to initial public offerings (IPOs) of shares.
The
offering of listed shares should be broadened to foremost create new investment
possibilities for local pension funds, which otherwise would be forced to
invest abroad due to limited liquidity and few alternatives.
Considering
the current scarce opportunities, the access of small and medium sized
companies to the capital market must be improved and expenses accompanying the
involvement of capital must be reduced. This, in turn, would create new exit
possibilities for private equity and venture capital funds dealing with small
and medium sized enterprises. Alternative financing platforms like crowdfunding
would alleviate the same problem and would also make investment possibilities
more diverse, the analysis said.
The
diagnostic project was compiled by consultation company Civitta and law office Sorainen,
which from early spring carried out more than 40 interviews and two workshops
with market participants. In addition, existing data concerning the capital
market, market statistics and the legal and regulatory frameworked were worked
through.
The
Estonian capital market diagnostic project was carried out a year after the
Baltic finance ministers in cooperation with the European Band for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Commission's Structural
Reform Support Service (SRSS) project signed a cooperation agreement between
finance ministries to develop a regional capital market. The next steps of the
joint cooperation will be published at a Baltic capital markets conference to
be held in London on October 18.
The
Estonian capital market diagnostic project was funded by the European
Union through a structural reform support service program and it was helped
along by the European Commission's Structural Reform Support Service (SRSS) and
the European Band for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
