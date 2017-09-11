Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
Friday, 28.09.2018, 15:49
H&M raises Q1-3 revenue in Lithuania by 6%
BC, Vilniaus, 28.09.2018.Print version
Sweden's clothing retail chain Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) said its revenue in Lithuania for the first three quarters of the current financial year rose by 6% year-on-year to 315 mln Swedish kronor (30.5 mln euros), cities LETA/BNS.
Third-quarter
revenue rose by 10% from a year earlier to 123 mln kronor (11.9 mln euros), the
Swedish group said in its report for the nine months of the current financial
year ending on November 30, 2018.
H&M owned nine retail stores in Lithuania in late
August.
The group's
revenue in Latvia, where it owns eight stores, rose by 8% year-on-year to 319 mln
kronor (30.9 mln euros) and revenue in Estonia, where it has 11 stores, was up
by 10% to 347 mln kronor (33.6 mln euros).
H&M's financial year starts in December and closes
next November.
