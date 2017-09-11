Lithuania's retail sales grow 6.3%

Lithuania's retail sales, excluding car sales and repairs and food and beverage service providers, for January through August rose by 6.3%, at constant prices year-on-year, to 7.361 bln euros, not including VAT, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Statistics Lithuania.

Food and beverage service providers' sales for the eight months went up by 10.9% to 493.536 mln euros.





Year-on-year, food product, alcohol and tobacco retailers increased their sales by 3.2% to 3.044 bln euros, and non-food retailers, excluding the auto-related sector, by 6.3% to 2.675 bln euros. Automotive fuel retailers registered a 12.1% rise in sales to 1.675 bln euros.





Motor vehicle and motorcycle wholesalers and retailers and repair service providers posted 2.488 bln euros in combined sales for the period, the statistics office said.