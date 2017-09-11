Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 14:45
Lithuania's retail sales grow 6.3%
BC, Vilniaus, 27.09.2018.Print version
Lithuania's retail sales, excluding car sales and repairs and food and beverage service providers, for January through August rose by 6.3%, at constant prices year-on-year, to 7.361 bln euros, not including VAT, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Statistics Lithuania.
Food and
beverage service providers' sales for the eight months went up by 10.9% to
493.536 mln euros.
Year-on-year,
food product, alcohol and tobacco retailers increased their sales by 3.2% to 3.044
bln euros, and non-food retailers, excluding the auto-related sector, by 6.3%
to 2.675 bln euros. Automotive fuel retailers registered a 12.1% rise in sales
to 1.675 bln euros.
Motor
vehicle and motorcycle wholesalers and retailers and repair service providers
posted 2.488 bln euros in combined sales for the period, the statistics office
said.
Other articles:
- 27.09.2018 RB Rail ex-CEO sharply criticizes Rail Baltic project's national management
- 27.09.2018 Рубеса уходит в отставку с должности руководителя RB Rail
- 27.09.2018 Maxima Group's board member Zimnickas to head Polish retail chain Stokrotka
- 27.09.2018 Ryanair cancels Friday's flights from Lithuania to Madrid, Barcelona, Girona
- 27.09.2018 Lithuania's consumer prices rise 1.3% in September 2018
- 27.09.2018 Construction input prices remained almost unchanged in Lithuania
- 27.09.2018 Experimental floating solar plant to be built at Lithuania's Kruonis hydro power plant
- 27.09.2018 Baiba Rubesa resigns as the CEO and Chairperson of the Management Board of RB RAIL
- 27.09.2018 Latvian businesses will have access to guarantees from the EBRD to obtain bank financing
- 27.09.2018 Готовится запуск железнодорожного маршрута между Берлином и Санкт-Петербургом через Латвию и Литву