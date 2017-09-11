Number of cigarettes released for consumption in Latvia up 0.04%

In January-July 2018, 1.099 bln cigarettes were released for consumption in Latvia, up 453,000 cigarettes or 0.04% from the respective period in 2017, according to the information from the Excise Goods Administration of the Latvian State Revenue Service informs LETA.

There were also 20.608 mln cigars and cigarillos, down 26.4% year-on-year, and 32,706 kilograms of smoking tobacco, up 16.1%, released for consumption in the first seven months of 2018.





In January-July of 2018, Latvia imported 2.666 bln cigarettes, which is a reduction by 1.2% from the same period in 2017.





Latvia also imported 52.86 mln cigars and cigarillos or by 26.2% less than in the first seven months of 2017, and 37,574 kilograms of smoking tobacco, up 12.2% year-on-year.





In 2017 there were 1.898 bln cigarettes released for consumption in Latvia, down 2% from 2016, and Latvia imported 4.435 bln cigarettes, which was a 5.6% drop year-on-year.