Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 20.09.2018, 12:28
Number of cigarettes released for consumption in Latvia up 0.04%
BC, Riga, 20.09.2018.Print version
In January-July 2018, 1.099 bln cigarettes were released for consumption in Latvia, up 453,000 cigarettes or 0.04% from the respective period in 2017, according to the information from the Excise Goods Administration of the Latvian State Revenue Service informs LETA.
There were also 20.608 mln cigars and cigarillos, down 26.4%
year-on-year, and 32,706 kilograms of smoking tobacco, up 16.1%, released for
consumption in the first seven months of 2018.
In January-July of 2018, Latvia imported 2.666 bln cigarettes, which is a
reduction by 1.2% from the same period in 2017.
Latvia also imported 52.86 mln cigars and cigarillos or by 26.2% less
than in the first seven months of 2017, and 37,574 kilograms of smoking
tobacco, up 12.2% year-on-year.
In 2017 there were 1.898 bln cigarettes released for consumption in
Latvia, down 2% from 2016, and Latvia imported 4.435 bln cigarettes, which was
a 5.6% drop year-on-year.
Other articles:
- 20.09.2018 FBO RIGA отмечает свое 3-летие
- 20.09.2018 Премьер-министр Литвы хочет увеличить конкуренцию среди торговых центров и ограничить время их работы
- 20.09.2018 Лишь 6% жителей стран Балтии свободно пользуются современными цифровыми решениями – SEB
- 20.09.2018 Only 6% of Baltic residents have strong digital skills – SEB
- 20.09.2018 Latvian fuel sales up 4.8% in seven months of 2018
- 20.09.2018 Lithuania needs to develop its electricity capacity – study
- 20.09.2018 Production of alcoholic drinks in Latvia up 41.8%
- 20.09.2018 Beer production in Latvia down 8.2%