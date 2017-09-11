Beer production in Latvia down 8.2%

With 48.26 mln liters of beer produced in Latvia in the first seven months of 2018, beer production in Latvia dropped 8.2% from the same period a year ago, according to the Latvian State Revenue Service's data on excised goods informs LETA.

Meanwhile, Latvian beer imports rose 15% year-on-year to 70.71 mln liters in the seven months of 2018.





Overall, 100.53 mln liters of beer was distributed for consumption in Latvia in the first seven months of this year, up 5,5% on the first seven months of 2017.





Latvian beer exports increased by 18.1% year-on-year to 17.5 mln liters in January-July 2018.

As reported, Latvia produced 72.06 mln liters of beer in 2017, which was an 11% rise against 2016.