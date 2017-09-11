Production of alcoholic drinks in Latvia up 41.8%

Production of alcoholic drinks, except beer, amounted to 29.26 mln liters in Latvia in January-July 2018, up 41.8% from January-July 2017, informs LETA referring to the information from the Excise Goods Administration of the Latvian State Revenue Service.

Output of fermented beverages with alcohol content up to 6% increased 79.6%, and output of other alcoholic drinks rose 27.7% year-on-year.





At the same time, wine production increased by 164%, output of intermediate products with alcohol content between 15% and 22% soared 5.8 times, output of fermented beverages with alcohol content over 6% rose 130.6% and output of intermediate products with alcohol content up to 15% grew 3.5 times.





In terms of absolute alcohol by volume, production of alcoholic drinks in Latvia in January-July this year increased 36.3% compared to January-July 2017.





As reported, there were 55.26 mln liters of alcoholic drinks, except beer, produced in Latvia in 2017, up 4.5% compared to 2016.