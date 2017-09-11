Budget, Funds, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 19.09.2018, 10:50
Government supports action plan fostering economic growth in Latgale in 2018-2021
The main objectives of the action plan include reducing
differences between Latgale and other provinces, fostering economic growth in
Latgale, creation of new jobs and improvement of living standards, explained
the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
In order to foster the development of Latgale, the ministry
proposed allotting an additional EUR 29.5 mln from the European Regional
Development Fund (ERDF) for revitalization of degraded areas. There will also
be support measures for special economic zones in Latgale, tax breaks for new
jobs, and a new project will commence in Daugavpils to support local
businesses.
Under the action plan for the development of Latgale in
2015-2017, EUR 52.24 mln is to be allotted for degraded area restoration
projects. The action plan stipulates creation of 861 new jobs, attracting
non-financial investments worth EUR 60.67 mln, and reducing the total area of
degraded territories by 124.97 hectares.
However, taking into consideration the socioeconomic
situation and high unemployment in Latgale, additional financing is necessary,
explained the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry. That
is why an additional EUR 29.5 mln will be attracted from the ERDF.
