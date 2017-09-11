Estonia, Financial Services, Industry, Markets and Companies
Tuesday, 18.09.2018
PRFoods insider Lahtinen sells EUR 34,000 worth of shares
Lahtinen, who before 2018 headed the fish seller Vettel owned by the PRFoods group and is currently on the supervisory boards of companies Heimon Kala and Overumans Fisk, has since September 6 sold nearly 48,000 shares, it appears from data available from the Financial Supervision Authority.
Lahtinen, who due to his leading position in the management of the company is among PRFoods' insiders, has sold his shares in small batches, the total numbers of transactions is 24 and altogether 7,375 shares changed hands at once in the largest transaction.
The total value of Lahtinen's sales transactions was 33,735 euros and the sales price was between 70 to 71.5 cents per share. Most of the transactions took place on September 6, some also on September 7 and one transaction occurred on September 11.
Lahtinen also sold shares in May-June, when he earned slightly less than 80,600 euros from 80 transactions. The transaction prices then ranged from 72 cents to 83 cents, while slightly over 104,000 shares changed hands then.
