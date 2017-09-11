Baltic States – CIS, Construction, Estonia, Labour-market, Markets and Companies
Estonian construction market needs foreign workforce to function – 1Partner
Vahter said
that without builders arriving from Ukraine, Moldova, Poland and other
mainly ex-Soviet countries, the Estonian construction market would be on its
knees. "Foreign builders are not worse men than Estonians who go to
Finland. Foreigners do work for long hours and ask for a reasonably
wage," Vahter said.
"We
cannot afford to invite builders from the West or Scandinavia. If the
Finns came to establish an apartment building here, a square meter would cost
1,000-2,000 euros more than at present," Vahter said, adding that
there is no reason to fear that Estonia's own construction workers will be left
without bread because of the foreigners.
"There
is so much work in the construction sector that if there are problems even with
the construction of a large shopping mall, finding a builder to renovate a
single apartment is nearly impossible and hourly prices in the sector have
increased 30-40% over the last few years," he said.
According
to Vahter, there is no legislation in line with the real situation and as there
is demand, grey schemes are used for bringing in workforce. "Essentially,
the Tax Board is the only one dealing with the foreign workforce by carrying
out repeated raids to construction sites, but the real problem is the stiff
immigration and employment policy. Foreign workers lack social guarantees and
if the salary is left unpaid, they have nowhere to complain to," Vahter
said.
