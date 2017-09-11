Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Friday, 14.09.2018, 19:46
Wood processing company BSW Latvia turnover increases 12.2%
Compared to the previous financial year, BSW Latvia's turnover has increased 12.2%, while the company's
profit rose 68.4% to 3.57 mln euros.
According to BSW Latvia's
management report, last financial year the company continued timber sawing and
drying operations, as well as found new buyers on different export markets.
Last financial year, 45% of products made by the company was exported to
Great Britain, 45% to other European countries, Middle East, Far East, United States
and elsewhere, while 13% was sold on the local market.
The company continued investing in infrastructure development, equipment
upgrades and modernization.
BSW Latvia was
established in 1997, the company's share capital is 9.715 mln euros. BSW Latvia belongs to British company BSW Timber Limited.
