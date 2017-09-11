Agriculture, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Statistics
Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers down 9.9%
The amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in August of 2018 dropped 9.87% from the same period of last year to 71,536 tons, informs LETA referring to the information from the Latvian Agricultural Data Center.
The number of dairy cows in Latvia continued shrinking. In August 2018,
there were 149,549 dairy cows registered in Latvia, down 3.43% from August 2017
when there were 154,859 dairy cows in Latvia. Of all the dairy cows registered
in Latvia, 132,081 were producing milk in August, down 3.8% from the same month
in 2017.
According to the preliminary data, the average purchase price of fresh
milk in Latvia in July this year rose 2.5% to 276.5 euros per ton. The
Agricultural Data Center has yet to release information on the average milk
purchase price for August.
