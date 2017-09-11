Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers down 9.9%

The amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in August of 2018 dropped 9.87% from the same period of last year to 71,536 tons, informs LETA referring to the information from the Latvian Agricultural Data Center.

The number of dairy cows in Latvia continued shrinking. In August 2018, there were 149,549 dairy cows registered in Latvia, down 3.43% from August 2017 when there were 154,859 dairy cows in Latvia. Of all the dairy cows registered in Latvia, 132,081 were producing milk in August, down 3.8% from the same month in 2017.





According to the preliminary data, the average purchase price of fresh milk in Latvia in July this year rose 2.5% to 276.5 euros per ton. The Agricultural Data Center has yet to release information on the average milk purchase price for August.