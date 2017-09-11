Latvia initially to store 180 samples of seeds at Global Seed Vault

Latvia initially plans to store 180 samples of seed at the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, LETA learned from the Agricultural Ministry.

Latvia mostly plans to store seeds of cereals, linen, legumes and herbaceous perennials, the ministry said.





Asked about costs for storing the samples of seeds at the Global Seed Vault, the ministry said that there are no storing costs, but there will be costs for transporting the seeds to Oslo.

As reported, the Latvian State Forest Research Institute Silava plans to sign an agreement with Svalbard Global Seed Vault on storing samples of Latvian seeds.





Currently Silava is running the gene bank of Latvian origin crop species. The agreement with the Global Seed Vault is necessary to make absolutely sure that the most important seed samples will not vanish.





The Global Seed Vault is preserving a wide variety of plant seeds that are duplicate samples, or spare copies, of seeds held in gene banks worldwide. The seed vault is an attempt to ensure against the loss of seeds in other gene banks during large-scale regional or global crises.