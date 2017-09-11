Agriculture, EU – CIS, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 12.09.2018, 19:56
Latvia initially to store 180 samples of seeds at Global Seed Vault
Latvia mostly plans to store seeds of cereals, linen,
legumes and herbaceous perennials, the ministry said.
Asked about costs for storing the samples of seeds at the
Global Seed Vault, the ministry said that there are no storing costs, but there
will be costs for transporting the seeds to Oslo.
As reported, the Latvian State Forest Research Institute
Silava plans to sign an agreement with Svalbard Global Seed Vault on storing
samples of Latvian seeds.
Currently Silava is running the gene bank of Latvian origin
crop species. The agreement with the Global Seed Vault is necessary to make
absolutely sure that the most important seed samples will not vanish.
The Global Seed Vault is preserving a wide variety of plant
seeds that are duplicate samples, or spare copies, of seeds held in gene banks
worldwide. The seed vault is an attempt to ensure against the loss of seeds in
other gene banks during large-scale regional or global crises.
- 12.09.2018 В списке ведущих предприятий региона Центральной и Восточной Европы возросло количество компаний из стран Балтии
- 12.09.2018 Латвийские школьники завоевали 4 медали на Всемирной олимпиаде по информатике
- 12.09.2018 Cargo turnover at Latvia's Skulte port grows 9.1% in eight months
- 12.09.2018 Latvijas Loto posts EUR 3.323 mln in H1 profit
- 12.09.2018 Konesko lays cornerstone for EUR 10 mln plant in Central Estonia
- 12.09.2018 Steadily growing European economy to keep fueling Latvia's export growth - Finance Ministry
- 12.09.2018 Tele2 получил на аукционе радиочастотную полосу для развития 5G в Латвии
- 12.09.2018 airBaltic даст новым самолетам названия самых любимых латвийских городов
- 12.09.2018 Незастрахованные латвийцы не спешат вносить взносы госстрахования здоровья
- 12.09.2018 5G Ideation will showcase the opportunities of 5G technology for startups