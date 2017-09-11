Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Statistics
Unemployment level in Latgale decreases to 14.4% by end-August
The registered unemployment level in Latgale province was 14.4% at the end of August, 2018, which is 0.3 percentage points less than at end-July, informs LETA referring to the State Employment Agency of Latvia.
The registered unemployment level in Latgale is still the highest in
Latvia. On the other hand, Riga Region has the lowest unemployment rate – 4.2%,
the same as in July of 2018.
Unemployment level in Zemgale province decreased 0.2 percentage points to
5.6% at the end of August, unemployment in Vidzeme decreased 0.1 percentage
points to 6.3%, and unemployment in Kurzeme also decreased 0.1 percentage
points, to 7%.
According to the State Employment Agency's data, the registered
unemployment level in Riga was 4% at the end of August – 0.1 percentage points
down from July.
Latvia's overall unemployment level at the end of August was 6.3%, which
is 0.1 percentage points less than in July.
