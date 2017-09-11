Employment, Estonia, Labour-market, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 10.09.2018, 19:37
Estonia's registered unemployment at 4.6% in August
Valga county emerged as the country with the highest unemployment last
month, posting a rate of 8.5%. Unemployment was lowest in Saare county at 3%.
The northeastern East-Viru county, which used to have the highest rate of
unemployment in Estonia for a long time, saw its unemployment rate decline from
9.9% to 8.4% in 12 months, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.
The number of people registered as unemployed was bigger by 1.4% than in
August 2017. The number of such people has increased as a result of the work
ability reform. Of the registered unemployed, about 9,600 or 32% were persons
with limited capacity for work.
The unemployment indicators were influenced also by the start of the new
academic year. Just like in previous years, there was a bigger number of people
among the unemployed in August than in other months of the year who terminated
their status as unemployed as a result of taking up studies. According to
tentative data there were close to 200 such people in Estonia in August.
A total of 3,300 people, including 713 people with reduced capacity for
work, took up employment or started activity as an entrepreneur during the
month.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund had some 9,900 jobs on offer in August
and during the month over 5,000 job offers were added.
