Finland approves sale of ammo for 155 mm howitzers to Estonia
The value of the transaction sought by Estonia is 8.5 mln euros exclusive of tax. The agreement on the sale of artillery rounds will be signed by the ministries of defense of the two countries shortly.
Details of the transaction, such as the amount and quality of the rounds, will not be disclosed at the request of Estonia, the Finnish ministry said.
The ammunition will be taken from the Finnish stocks and the sale will not affect Finland's defense readiness, the ministry added. Most of the ammunition was manufactured by Nammo Lapua Oy.
The sale is connected with cooperation between Estonia and Finland in the field of artillery. Estonia also has announced that it will buy K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers from South Korea. Finland decided to buy the same howitzers in spring 2017.
