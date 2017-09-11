Government supports payment of 603,838 euros in compensation to ASF-stricken Druvas Unguri farm

Druvas Unguri pig farm, where all pigs had to be culled due to African swine fever (ASF), will be paid 603,838 euros compensation, informs LETA referring to the government’s decision.

The compensation will be paid from the government's emergency funds.





The government also supported paying 1,764 euros compensation to Marite Kusleika who lost sixteen pigs due to African swine fever, and 2,134 euros compensation to Hilda Taurina who lost 26 pigs.





Thus, in total 607,736 euros will be paid to ASF-stricken farms.





As reported, all the pigs on the Druvas Unguri farm, which was hit by an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in August of 2018 have been culled already. The carcasses of the 16,438 slaughtered pigs have been taken to Grow Energy company in Limbazi for disposal.





The culling of the pigs on the Druvas Unguri farm was started on August 4.





The ASF outbreak on the Druvas Unguri farm, which was reported on August 2, is the largest outbreak of the infection in Latvia since 2014 when the first ASF case was recorded not far from the Belarusian border.