Estonia, Labour-market, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 04.09.2018, 13:15
Cheap labor is a rapid solution, but not the best
The scientists pointed out that the labor crisis has many aspects, one of
them being that politicians are unwilling to support a move that would cost
them votes.
Heido
Vitsur, economic adviser to the president of Estonia, said that problems on the
labor market can be viewed from two angles.
"One of them is that of the employers who wish to keep doing what
they have been doing to date. The other is that of apparently the whole nation,
who do not wish to see a major inflow of foreigners," Vitsur told Postimees.
While immigration definitely will alleviate labor shortages, the majority
of the people are firmly against it and politicians must take this into
account. For business operators it means that they have to rearrange their
business and take some activities out of Estonia.
Erik Aru,
a doctoral student in economics, described bringing in low-paid foreign
workers as the only rapid solution.
"I would like to see what political force will go for it," he
added ironically.
