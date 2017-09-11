Cheap labor is a rapid solution, but not the best

While favoring immigration and work-related migration would alleviate the acute shortage of labor in Estonia, resorting to it would not be without its problems in the longer run, economists and analysts interviewed by Postimees say, cities LETA/BNS.

The scientists pointed out that the labor crisis has many aspects, one of them being that politicians are unwilling to support a move that would cost them votes.





Heido Vitsur, economic adviser to the president of Estonia, said that problems on the labor market can be viewed from two angles.





"One of them is that of the employers who wish to keep doing what they have been doing to date. The other is that of apparently the whole nation, who do not wish to see a major inflow of foreigners," Vitsur told Postimees.





While immigration definitely will alleviate labor shortages, the majority of the people are firmly against it and politicians must take this into account. For business operators it means that they have to rearrange their business and take some activities out of Estonia.





Erik Aru, a doctoral student in economics, described bringing in low-paid foreign workers as the only rapid solution.





"I would like to see what political force will go for it," he added ironically.