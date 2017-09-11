Estonia, Financial Services, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.09.2018, 11:37
Estonian Olerex begins offering cash withdrawal service at filling stations
To be able to withdraw cash, the client must make a purchase
worth at least one euro at the filling station. The service is available to the
clients of all banks which have not forbidden such transactions and the fee
charged is 32 cents per withdrawal.
Olerex said the
service was necessary as the major banks have been cutting the numbers of
automated teller machines in smaller towns in recent years, despite the fact
that the use of cash is widespread namely outside the major cities. Olerex also said that since similar
services have been launched also elsewhere in the would, it didn't have to
begin the development from scratch.
To withdraw cash at an
Olerex station, the client must tell the clerk the amount they wish to
withdraw prior to paying for purchases. The client will then execute a payment
in the amount containing also the amount to be withdrawn using their bankcard.
The required amount will be then taken by the clerk from the filling station's
cash register and handed to the client. The minimum amount that can be
withdrawn is five euros and the maximum amount one hundred euros, and only
amounts being a multiplier of five can be withdrawn.
Olerex is 100%
owned by Estonian owners and it employs a workforce of approximately 800
people.
- 03.09.2018 H1 loss of Trigon Property Development totals EUR 11,800
- 03.09.2018 Eight self-propelled howitzers to be deployed at military base in Latgale
- 03.09.2018 Estonia's Nordecon enters into EUR 8.1 mln construction contract in Sweden
- 31.08.2018 Вестербака представил Симсон план туннеля Таллинн-Хельсинки
- 31.08.2018 Citadele Bank reports EUR 18 mln in H1 profit
- 31.08.2018 Several Latvian tour operators have serious financial issues
- 31.08.2018 Комитет ЕП рекомендовал Латвии усилить борьбу с финансовыми преступлениями
- 31.08.2018 Visiting European Parliament members inquire if Latvian politics are influenced by illegal money from Russia
- 31.08.2018 AB Šiaulių bankas fined for advertising in breach of the Law on Consumer Credit
- 31.08.2018 Vesterbacka introduces Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel plan to Estonian econmin