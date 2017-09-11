Health, Insurance, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 19:20
Latvian residents will have to pay 206.40 euros to have access to all healthcare services
The minister urged residents who make no social contributions and are not
part of any social protection schemes to make the voluntary payment for both
2018 and 2019, or 206.40 euros altogether, so they would have access to all
healthcare services next year.
Caksa reminded that, starting next year, all healthcare services paid for
by the state would be available only to insured residents. These services will
be available automatically to all employees who have been making social
contributions for at least nine months, as well as residents who are included
in any of the 21 social protection systems – pensioners, schoolchildren,
students, and others.
In the meantime, all residents – including those who make no social
contributions – will have access to the basic set of healthcare services paid
for by the state: emergency medical service, visits to family physician, and
state-covered medications for persons with mental problems, dependencies,
diabetes, and infectious diseases such as HIV, AIDS, tuberculosis and others.
Cancer treatment and cardiovascular diagnostics are also included in the basic
set of healthcare services paid for by the state.
The minister is confident that the new system will improve residents'
access to healthcare services and achieve higher salaries for persons working
in healthcare.
National Health Service Director Inga Milasevica said that
residents who were not automatically insured by the state would be able to make
said payment either by mail, in a bank, or through online banking. Information
about every residents' insurance status will be available on the e-health
portal as of January 1, 2019.
