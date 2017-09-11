Latvian residents will have to pay 206.40 euros to have access to all healthcare services

Residents who do not have state health insurance will have to make a payment of 206.40 euros to have access to all healthcare services paid for by the state as of January 1, 2019, informs LETA referring to the Health Minister Anda Caksa (Greens/Farmers).

The minister urged residents who make no social contributions and are not part of any social protection schemes to make the voluntary payment for both 2018 and 2019, or 206.40 euros altogether, so they would have access to all healthcare services next year.





Caksa reminded that, starting next year, all healthcare services paid for by the state would be available only to insured residents. These services will be available automatically to all employees who have been making social contributions for at least nine months, as well as residents who are included in any of the 21 social protection systems – pensioners, schoolchildren, students, and others.





In the meantime, all residents – including those who make no social contributions – will have access to the basic set of healthcare services paid for by the state: emergency medical service, visits to family physician, and state-covered medications for persons with mental problems, dependencies, diabetes, and infectious diseases such as HIV, AIDS, tuberculosis and others. Cancer treatment and cardiovascular diagnostics are also included in the basic set of healthcare services paid for by the state.





The minister is confident that the new system will improve residents' access to healthcare services and achieve higher salaries for persons working in healthcare.





National Health Service Director Inga Milasevica said that residents who were not automatically insured by the state would be able to make said payment either by mail, in a bank, or through online banking. Information about every residents' insurance status will be available on the e-health portal as of January 1, 2019.