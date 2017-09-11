Turnover of RER electric equipment manufacturer grows 8% in H1

Rīgas Elektromašīnbūves Rūpnīca (RER), which makes electric equipment for trains, turned over 15.58 mln euros in the first six months of 2018, which is 7.97% more than in the same period a year ago, while the group's profit decreased 15.69% to 2.31 mln euros, informs LETA.

The RER Group's net profit in the first six months of 2018 reached 0.8 mln euros.





As reported, in June the company’s shareholders decided to issue five-year bonds for 10 mln euros to finance the manufacture of electric equipment and to refinance the current loan. The coupon rate is planned at 5-7%.





Last year the company generated 28.846 mln euros in audited turnover, while the company’s profit reached 1.463 mln euros.





The company’s share capital is formed of 5,799,005 shares, including 2,798,400 shares in public circulation. The company’s largest owner is Cyprus-registered Measurestep Enterprises Limited.