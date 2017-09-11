Auto parts dealer Inter Cars Lithuania lifts FY revenue 17% to 67 mln

Lithuania's auto parts dealer Inter Cars Lietuva last year posted 66.964 mln euros in revenue, up 16.6% from 57.436 mln euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: intercars.eu.

Net profits surged by 45.1% to 1.155 mln euros, the company said in its 2017 annual report filed with the Center of Registers.





Sales in Lithuania rose by 16.9% to 62.9 mln euros and exports were up by 12.6% to 4.1 mln euros.





Inter Cars Lietuva last year paid out 769,200 euros as dividends to its sole shareholder, Poland's Inter Cars, which is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.