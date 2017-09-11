Funds, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 15:31
Lithuania's Vinted attracts 50 mln euros investment
BC, Vilniaus, 29.08.2018.Print version
Lithuanian-founded clothing exchange platform Vinted has attracted a 50 mln-euro venture capital investment, making it the biggest publicly-known financial injection in the history of Lithuanian start-ups, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Verslo Zinios business daily.
Venture
capital fund manager Sprints Capital
was the key participant in the new investment round which also included Insight Venture Partners, a venture
capital fund already having a Vinted
stake, and Hubert Burda Media, one of
Germany's biggest media companies.
Vinted plans to invest new funds into improving its
online marketplace, marketing and other needs. Verslo Zinios wrote earlier that Vinted was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2016 but the company's
managers say now the new investment marks a new development stage.
Vinted also attracted a 25 mln-euro investment in
2015 and Hubert Burda Media was among
the investors at the time.
