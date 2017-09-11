Estonia, Foodstuff, Industry, Labour-market, Markets and Companies
Estonia's sole spirit producer laying off workers, to halve output
"We
haven't extended a couple of major contracts with the old prices for spirit and
presumably our output will drop by approximately 30-50%. We have decided to
invest in automatization on the fermentation side to reduce labor and resource
costs. In addition we are reorganizing production, which will result in a
reduction in employee numbers. We have made quite many people redundant
already," Sven Ivanov, manager
of Estonian Spirit and the producer
of strong alcoholic beverages Moe
Peenviinavabrik, told.
Ivanov said
that in the forthcoming season, until next fall, Estonian Spirit will not be sending 800,000 liters of organically
produced spirit to the Swiss alcohol monopoly Alcosuisse. The company is keeping its stocks for Moe Peenviinavabrik, and in the worst
case the stocks must suffice until the harvest of 2019.
"There
simply isn't enough organically grown grain, and what we can get is too
expensive for us," Ivanov said. He added that even though the price of
spirit rose 30% last year, that was of no help as the price of grain has also
increased by approximately 25-30% and, at 300-350 euros a ton, remains
completely beyond their reach. In addition, wood chips and electricity,
important inputs for the Rakvere plant, have become more expensive.
Ivanov said
that the price of spirit is kept low in Europe by spirit produced from molasses,
a leftover of the sugar industry which doesn't make for good vodka.
"But
the lower end producers will have to go for a compromise," he said.
"The
price rise is done for us by the Republic of Estonia with its short-sighted
excise policy. In any case, production volumes in Estonia have decreased by
about 30%, the rate of loss is the same in retail on the average," the
manager added.
"Moe, for instance, has lost 50% in sales
volumes compared with last year. Cross-border trade has given back 25% of that.
Fortunately, export has grown and volumes continue to display an upward trend.
In 2018 we expect to sell about 40% more than in 2017, both in volume and money
terms," he said.
Estonian Spirit OU has yet to file its accounts for 2017. The
company finished 2016 with a net loss of 1.3 mln euros on sales of 2.4 mln
euros. The company made 34 people redundant in the second quarter of 2018.
The
European Commission in October 2017 satisfied an application of the companies Estonian Spirit OU and Remedia AS to register Estonian Vodka as a protected
geographical indication. The Commission assigned Estonian Vodka as a protected geographical indication to vodka
in the production of which ethyl alcohol made from raw materials grown in
Estonia and Estonian water were used.
