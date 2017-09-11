Health, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Reorganization of ambulance crews in the regions put on hold
The
ministry's representative Oskars
Sneiders told that, according to the agreement, reorganization of ambulance
crews would continue in Riga and Kurzeme province, but the results of the
reorganization would be closely monitored and assessed after November 1. Until
that time, reorganization of ambulance crews will not be taking place in
Latgale, Vidzeme and Zemgale.
The Health
and Social Care Employees Union's Chairman
Valdis Keris believes that the
collective dispute has therefore been solved, and the union is satisfied with
the agreement. The union is also ready to participate in assessment of the
results of ambulance crews' reorganization, added Keris.
As reported,
the Health and Social Care Employees
Union decided on August 22 to launch a collective dispute procedure to
demand that the Emergency Medical Service do not reduce the number of 24/7
ambulance crews in Latgale, Vidzeme and Zemgale. Reforms implemented by the
Emergency Medical Service's administration have snowballed into longer wait
times for ambulances, especially in the regions, explained the Health and Social Care Employees Union's deputy
head Liga Barina.
The
Emergency Medical Service, on the other hand, said that the union's objections
were unsubstantiated, but it also said it was prepared to hold constructive
talks with the union.
In essence,
the Emergency Medical Service was planning to double the number of ambulances
operating during the day and to reduce the number of ambulances operating
during the nighttime hours. This because 80% of calls received by the service
come during the day, while the number of ambulances operating during the
daytime and those operating after dark is almost the same, the service's
director Liene Cipule explained.
