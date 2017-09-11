Reorganization of ambulance crews in the regions put on hold

The Health Ministry, Emergency Medical Service and Trade Union of Health and Social Care Employees of Latvia have agreed that reorganization of ambulance crews in Latgale, Vidzeme and Zemgale provinces will be put on hold, informs LETA.

Photo: nmpd.gov.lv

The ministry's representative Oskars Sneiders told that, according to the agreement, reorganization of ambulance crews would continue in Riga and Kurzeme province, but the results of the reorganization would be closely monitored and assessed after November 1. Until that time, reorganization of ambulance crews will not be taking place in Latgale, Vidzeme and Zemgale.





The Health and Social Care Employees Union's Chairman Valdis Keris believes that the collective dispute has therefore been solved, and the union is satisfied with the agreement. The union is also ready to participate in assessment of the results of ambulance crews' reorganization, added Keris.





As reported, the Health and Social Care Employees Union decided on August 22 to launch a collective dispute procedure to demand that the Emergency Medical Service do not reduce the number of 24/7 ambulance crews in Latgale, Vidzeme and Zemgale. Reforms implemented by the Emergency Medical Service's administration have snowballed into longer wait times for ambulances, especially in the regions, explained the Health and Social Care Employees Union's deputy head Liga Barina.





The Emergency Medical Service, on the other hand, said that the union's objections were unsubstantiated, but it also said it was prepared to hold constructive talks with the union.

In essence, the Emergency Medical Service was planning to double the number of ambulances operating during the day and to reduce the number of ambulances operating during the nighttime hours. This because 80% of calls received by the service come during the day, while the number of ambulances operating during the daytime and those operating after dark is almost the same, the service's director Liene Cipule explained.