11 Estonian companies eyeing Norway's offshore market

Eleven Estonian companies are taking part in the ONS 2018 seminar of the oil and gas offshore industry in Norway, including the Tallinna Sadam subsidiary TS Laevad which is showcasing its icebreaker services, iformed LETA/BNS.

The Estonian joint stand at the most important event of the Norwegian offshore industry, held in Stavanger from Aug. 27-30, is organized by Enterprise Estonia (EAS).





EAS said that the high-level meeting, fair and conference bring together key players of the oil and gas industry from all over the world.





Tanel Rebane, director of the Trade Development Agency at EAS, said that often people falsely believe that the offshore industry does not belong with the economy of Estonia.





"As a matter of fact, extraction of natural energy resources from the rim of the continental shelf of our closest energy giant Norway is a source of orders for several Estonian metalworking and mechanical engineering companies," Rebane said.





"Offshore companies with a global reach in Norway and elsewhere are paying more and more attention to innovative and digital solutions in a bid to increase efficiency, and are bringing in new partners with this in mind. The Estonian joint stand helps our businesses overcome the barrier to market entry related to the high price levels in Norway and establish the first contacts and get orders," Rebane added.





The products displayed at the Estonian joint stand include workwear with smart digital solutions, icebreaker services, a system for the phosphatizing of pipes, boat trailers, supercapacitors for wave stabilization, and solutions for the modernization of vessels.





Hannes Lilp, board chairman of the company SRC Group AS active in shipbuilding and repair, and offshore construction, said that for them the Norwegian market and its potential were impressive.





"We already have an office and representatives in Norway. It's essential for our company to constantly expand our business network and not taking part in the fair would mean missing a good chance for us," Lilp said.





The companies taking part in the Estonian joint stand are APL Production, DECK Engineering, Markland Trade, Metre, Protex Balti, Reimax Electronics, Respo Haagised, Skeleton Technologies, SRC Group, TS Shipping and Viafin Proforce.





Participation in the fair is co-financed by the European Regional Development Foundation (ERDF).