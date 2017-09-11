Estonia, Markets and Companies, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.08.2018, 10:23
11 Estonian companies eyeing Norway's offshore market
The Estonian joint stand at the most important event of the
Norwegian offshore industry, held in Stavanger from Aug. 27-30, is organized by
Enterprise Estonia (EAS).
EAS said that the high-level meeting, fair and conference
bring together key players of the oil and gas industry from all over the world.
Tanel Rebane,
director of the Trade Development Agency at EAS, said that often people falsely
believe that the offshore industry does not belong with the economy of Estonia.
"As a matter of fact, extraction of natural energy
resources from the rim of the continental shelf of our closest energy giant
Norway is a source of orders for several Estonian metalworking and mechanical
engineering companies," Rebane said.
"Offshore companies with a global reach in Norway
and elsewhere are paying more and more attention to innovative and digital
solutions in a bid to increase efficiency, and are bringing in new partners
with this in mind. The Estonian joint stand helps our businesses overcome the
barrier to market entry related to the high price levels in Norway and
establish the first contacts and get orders," Rebane added.
The products displayed at the Estonian joint stand include
workwear with smart digital solutions, icebreaker services, a system for the
phosphatizing of pipes, boat trailers, supercapacitors for wave stabilization,
and solutions for the modernization of vessels.
Hannes Lilp,
board chairman of the company SRC Group
AS active in shipbuilding and repair, and offshore construction, said that
for them the Norwegian market and its potential were impressive.
"We already have an office and representatives in
Norway. It's essential for our company to constantly expand our business
network and not taking part in the fair would mean missing a good chance
for us," Lilp said.
The companies taking part in the Estonian joint stand are APL Production, DECK Engineering, Markland
Trade, Metre, Protex Balti, Reimax Electronics, Respo Haagised, Skeleton
Technologies, SRC Group, TS Shipping and
Viafin Proforce.
Participation in the fair is co-financed by the European
Regional Development Foundation (ERDF).
