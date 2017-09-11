Medics' salaries behind faster increase in wages in Lithuania

The Lithuanian government's fulfilled pledge to increase wages for medical workers has been the major factor behind a faster rise in salaries in Lithuania in the second quarter, SEB bank's chief analyst Tadas Povilauskas says LETA/BNS.

In his words, other factors – the minimum wage and the basic tariff for civil servants in Lithuania – remained unchanged.





"In the second quarter of this year, the key thing that stepped up the rise in salaries was that wages for medical workers went up in early May as around 100 mln euros was allocated for that purpose," Povilauskas told.





In his words, wages for those working in the public healthcare and social activity sector grew at the fastest rate of 16.5%.





"It in fact matches the government's declared goal to increase wages for medical workers by around 20%," the SEB analyst said.





Education workers are now waiting for an increase in their salaries, and wages for workers of the public management and defense went up just 6% y-o-y.





"Obviously, the financial incentive to work for the state is going down and the private sector overtakes the state in hiring good people. And the state should think about that as wages need to be higher," Povilauskas said.