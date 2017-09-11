Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 18:35
Medics' salaries behind faster increase in wages in Lithuania
In his words, other factors – the minimum wage and the basic
tariff for civil servants in Lithuania – remained unchanged.
"In the second quarter of this year, the key thing that
stepped up the rise in salaries was that wages for medical workers went up in
early May as around 100 mln euros was allocated for that purpose,"
Povilauskas told.
In his words, wages for those working in the public
healthcare and social activity sector grew at the fastest rate of 16.5%.
"It in fact matches the government's declared goal to
increase wages for medical workers by around 20%," the SEB analyst said.
Education workers are now waiting for an increase in their
salaries, and wages for workers of the public management and defense went up
just 6% y-o-y.
"Obviously, the financial incentive to work for the
state is going down and the private sector overtakes the state in hiring good
people. And the state should think about that as wages need to be higher,"
Povilauskas said.
- 27.08.2018 Merkel expected to visit Lithuania in mid-September
- 27.08.2018 Ikea store in Latvia to offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian women continue to earn less than men
- 27.08.2018 Govt in bid to cut Lithuanian Railway's passenger losses
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian Energy invests into Estonian start-up Fusebox
- 27.08.2018 ELKO’s Polish branch confirms potential for rapid growth
- 27.08.2018 Литвы намерена сократить перевозку пассажиров по железной дороге
- 27.08.2018 Литовская FL Technics закрепляется в Азии
- 27.08.2018 В Россию не пустили эстонскую кильку
- 27.08.2018 Литовская Auga Group выходит на биржу