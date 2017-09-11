Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
Considering the operation and performance of the group’s
subsidiary Valmiera Glass USA Corp.
in the first six months of 2018, the net result forecast of Valmiera Glass Group has been revised
downwards to a EUR 5 mln loss by the end of the year.
The group’s companies in Latvia and the UK have met their
profit targets and continue to believe that this will be the case at the end of
the year. Nevertheless, these good results cannot offset the significant
start-up loss of the USA subsidiary, according to the Valmieras Stikla Skiedra statement.
These start-up losses result from exceeding the investment
budget and from a delay in commissioning the production facilities. The
management has taken action early and expects continuous improvement by the end
of the year. The turnaround of the operating result of the Valmiera Glass USA Corp is predicted for December 2018.
The resulting situation of the USA company also has an
influence on the financial situation. The executive board is currently
negotiating with banking partners and major shareholders to provide additional
liquidity, Valmieras Stikla Skiedra
said.
Valmieras Stikla
Skiedra group generated EUR 125.864 mln in audited 2017 turnover, up 0.8% y-o-y,
while the group's profit increased by 81.2% to EUR 8.641 mln.
Valmieras Stikla
Skiedra group comprises the parent company Valmieras Stikla Skiedra and its three subsidiaries: Valmiera Glass UK Ltd. in the United
Kingdom, Valmiera Glass USA Corp. and
Valmiera Glass USA Trading Corp. in
the United States.
Valmieras Stikla
Skiedra shares are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock
exchange.
