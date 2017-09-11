Budget, Financial Services, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.08.2018, 10:42
Proposed increase in child benefit to cost Lithuanian state extra EUR 130 mln
BC, Vilnius, 27.08.2018.Print version
The Social Security and Labor Ministry proposes to increase the monthly benefit that each child in Lithuania receives monthly to 50 euros, from the current 20 euros, starting next January, a move that would cost the state an additional 130.2 mln euros next year, informed LETA/BNS.
The ministry registered a draft government resolution that calls for raising the amount of the so-called "child money".
It is estimated that a total of around 350 mln euros will have to be provided in next year's budget if the move is approved by the parliament.
Other articles:
- 27.08.2018 Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018
- 27.08.2018 At least 10% of jobs in Latvian State Police are vacant
- 27.08.2018 Latvia records its largest budget surplus yet - EUR 678 mln
- 27.08.2018 Lithuanian govt to decide on EUR 29 mln national aid to farmers
- 27.08.2018 ABLV Bank might liquidate its Luxembourg branch
- 24.08.2018 Task force set up for representing Latvia’s interests in development of strategy for Lattelecom, LMT
- 24.08.2018 ABLV Bank to lay off 5% to 7% of employees by end-year
- 24.08.2018 Police launch criminal procedure at request of ABLV Bank on spreading false news about financial sector
- 24.08.2018 Baltic Dairy Board withdraws application for legal protection process
- 24.08.2018 Sales of Madara Cosmetics company up 30% in H1