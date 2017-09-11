Proposed increase in child benefit to cost Lithuanian state extra EUR 130 mln

The Social Security and Labor Ministry proposes to increase the monthly benefit that each child in Lithuania receives monthly to 50 euros, from the current 20 euros, starting next January, a move that would cost the state an additional 130.2 mln euros next year, informed LETA/BNS.

The ministry registered a draft government resolution that calls for raising the amount of the so-called "child money".





It is estimated that a total of around 350 mln euros will have to be provided in next year's budget if the move is approved by the parliament.



