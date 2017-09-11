Agriculture, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuanian govt to decide on EUR 29 mln national aid to farmers
The Lithuanian government plans to decide next week on 28.6 mln euros in national aid to farmers, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ausma Miskiniene said LETA/BNS on Friday.
"This is national assistance to help our farmers remain
competitive and it has to decrease annually, given how our farmers feel and
what market prices are," she told.
This year's planned transitional support is down by 15.6%
from last year's 33.9 mln euros.
According to the vice-minister, almost 15 mln euros from
this year's package will go to milk producers and 8.8 mln euros to bull
growers.
