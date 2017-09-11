Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass maker projects EUR 5 mln loss for 2018

Latvia’s Valmieras Stikla Skiedra fiberglass manufacturer plans to close this year 5 mln euros in the red, informs LETA.

Considering the operation and performance of the group’s subsidiary Valmiera Glass USA Corp. in the first six months of 2018, the net result forecast of Valmiera Glass Group has been revised downwards to a 5 mln euros loss by the end of the year.





The group’s companies in Latvia and the UK have met their profit targets and continue to believe that this will be the case at the end of the year. Nevertheless, these good results cannot offset the significant start-up loss of the USA subsidiary, according to the Valmieras Stikla Skiedra statement.





These start-up losses result from exceeding the investment budget and from a delay in commissioning the production facilities. The management has taken action early and expects continuous improvement by the end of the year. The turnaround of the operating result of the Valmiera Glass USA Corp is predicted for December 2018.





The resulting situation of the USA company also has an influence on the financial situation. The executive board is currently negotiating with banking partners and major shareholders to provide additional liquidity, Valmieras Stikla Skiedra said.





Valmieras Stikla Skiedra group generated 125.864 mln euros in audited 2017 turnover, up 0.8% year-on-year, while the group's profit increased by 81.2% to 8.641 mln euros.





Valmieras Stikla Skiedra group comprises the parent company Valmieras Stikla Skiedra and its three subsidiaries: Valmiera Glass UK Ltd. in the United Kingdom, Valmiera Glass USA Corp. and Valmiera Glass USA Trading Corp. in the United States.