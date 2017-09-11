Estonia, Industry, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 24.08.2018, 09:23
H1 sales of Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica jewelry maker drop 11.5%
|Photo: rigagold.lv
The company’s revenue in Latvia declined 1.4% year-on-year to 267,953 euros
in the first six months of 2018, while revenue in Lithuania were 71,717 euros.
The company’s management said that this year Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica continues exploring the domestic
and foreign markets to expand sales and look for new business opportunities.
Rigas
Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica is also planning to analyze its product
portfolio to make the necessary adjustments and upgrade its website to make it
easier for wholesale clients to place their orders.
In the first half of 2017, Rigas
Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica turned over 383,866 euros and suffered a 77.638
euros loss.
As reported, Rigas
Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica closed 2017 with the annual turnover of 988,339
euros, which is a growth by 30.7% from 2016, but its loss increased 3.2 times
year-on-year to 85,287 euros.
The company's revenue in Latvia in 2017 was 662,371 euros, up by 30.9%
from 2016. Revenue in Lithuania increased 36.8% to 277,280 euros, and revenue
in Estonia soared 4.7 times year-on-year to 48,688 euros.
Shares in Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu
Rupnica are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. The company belongs to several
individuals.
