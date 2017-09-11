H1 sales of Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica jewelry maker drop 11.5%

The turnover of the Latvian jewelry factory Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica in the first half of 2018 was 339,670 euros, which is a drop by 11.5% from the same period in 2017, and the company's loss shrank 3.3 times year-on-year to 23,222 euros, informs LETA.

Photo: rigagold.lv

The company’s revenue in Latvia declined 1.4% year-on-year to 267,953 euros in the first six months of 2018, while revenue in Lithuania were 71,717 euros.





The company’s management said that this year Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica continues exploring the domestic and foreign markets to expand sales and look for new business opportunities.





Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica is also planning to analyze its product portfolio to make the necessary adjustments and upgrade its website to make it easier for wholesale clients to place their orders.





In the first half of 2017, Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica turned over 383,866 euros and suffered a 77.638 euros loss.





As reported, Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica closed 2017 with the annual turnover of 988,339 euros, which is a growth by 30.7% from 2016, but its loss increased 3.2 times year-on-year to 85,287 euros.





The company's revenue in Latvia in 2017 was 662,371 euros, up by 30.9% from 2016. Revenue in Lithuania increased 36.8% to 277,280 euros, and revenue in Estonia soared 4.7 times year-on-year to 48,688 euros.





Shares in Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. The company belongs to several individuals.