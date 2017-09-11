Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined – Estonian minister

According to Estonia's new Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Minister Rene Tammist, expanding foreign workforce immigration quotas should be discussed, informs LETA/BNS referring to the daily Postimees.

Rene Tammist.

"A start-up visa and a program of Enterprise Estonia have launched quite well, but for many companies such problems are quite critical. The main message [from entrepreneurs] was that we should continue that way," Tammist, who met with representatives of Estonia's start-up community on Wednesday, said.





Thanks to the start-up visa, Estonia's start-ups are not counted toward the immigration quota at present. "But this regulation should also be revised for other sectors. Not infinitely nor 'the more the better', but rather this topic should be disassembled. I understand that it's a sensitive topic, but when we look at companies' big problems today, then this is one of these," the minister said.





According to Tammist, the first step is to reassess Estonia's own resources and help people who are not there yet enter the job market, for example older women.





Another problem that was discussed with leaders of the start-up community was the taxation of options.