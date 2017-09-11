Estonia, Labour-market, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 23.08.2018, 15:12
Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined – Estonian minister
|Rene Tammist.
"A start-up visa and a program of Enterprise Estonia have launched
quite well, but for many companies such problems are quite critical. The main
message [from entrepreneurs] was that we should continue that way,"
Tammist, who met with representatives of Estonia's start-up community on Wednesday,
said.
Thanks to the start-up visa, Estonia's start-ups are not counted toward
the immigration quota at present. "But this regulation should also be
revised for other sectors. Not infinitely nor 'the more the better', but rather
this topic should be disassembled. I understand that it's a sensitive topic,
but when we look at companies' big problems today, then this is one of
these," the minister said.
According to Tammist, the first step is to reassess Estonia's own
resources and help people who are not there yet enter the job market, for
example older women.
Another problem that was discussed with leaders of the start-up community
was the taxation of options.
