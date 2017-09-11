Estonia's Apollo Group buys O'Learys centers in Baltics

The Estonian company Apollo Group OU bought the full ownership of APL Restoranid OU, which owns the international O'Learys restaurant and entertainment chain in the Baltic countries, informs LETA/BNS.

The Baltic countries' first O'Learys was opened in Tallinn's Kristiine shopping center in June and a similar restaurant and entertainment center will be opened in Estonia's southern regional capital Tartu before the end of the year. Next year APL Restoranid is planning to expand their chain to Riga's Akropole shopping center and Tallinn's Ulemiste shopping center near the airport. A year later similar centers will open doors in Vilnius and Kaunas.





Apollo Group CEO Mauri Dorbek said that since cooperation between APL Restoranid and Apollo Group's other companies is great, the company decided to acquire APL Restoranid and merge it with Apollo Group.





The Competition Authority has yet to approve the transaction.





Apollo Group is a holding company that owns Apollo book stores, Apollo cinemas, Blender juice bars and IceCafe ice cream cafes as well as the film distribution company Baltic Film Distribution. Apollo Group's major owners are Margus Linnamae through UP Invest OU with 55% and Ivar Venderlin through Sandbach OU with 45%.