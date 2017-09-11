Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Retail


Estonia's Apollo Group buys O'Learys centers in Baltics
The Baltic countries' first O'Learys
was opened in Tallinn's Kristiine
shopping center in June and a similar restaurant and entertainment center will
be opened in Estonia's southern regional capital Tartu before the end of the
year. Next year APL Restoranid is
planning to expand their chain to Riga's Akropole
shopping center and Tallinn's Ulemiste
shopping center near the airport. A year later similar centers will open doors
in Vilnius and Kaunas.
Apollo Group CEO Mauri
Dorbek said that since cooperation between APL Restoranid and Apollo
Group's other companies is great, the company decided to acquire APL Restoranid and merge it with Apollo Group.
The Competition Authority has yet to approve the transaction.
Apollo Group is a
holding company that owns Apollo book
stores, Apollo cinemas, Blender juice bars and IceCafe ice cream cafes as well as the
film distribution company Baltic Film
Distribution. Apollo Group's
major owners are Margus Linnamae through UP Invest OU with 55% and Ivar Venderlin through Sandbach OU with 45%.
