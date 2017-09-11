Latvian Agricultural Ministry has informed EC on 359 mln euros preliminary loss caused by drought

Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Markets and Companies
The Latvian Agricultural Ministry on Wednesday officially informed the European Commission that the preliminary loss Latvian farmers suffered from drought has been estimated at 359 mln euros, informs LETA.
The size of the loss will be determined more accurately in fall. The
European Commission had asked EU member states to report on the current drought
damage by August 30.
The ministry reported that the current hay harvests are by 54% lower on
average in the past three years. Grain and rape-seed harvests might be by 27%
lower than in the past three years, and the loss has been estimated at 137.2 mln
euros.
Also, revenue from sale of fruit, berries, vegetables and potatoes this
year could drop 44% or by 28.4 mln euros compared to the average of the past
three years. Latvian orchards sustained loss from spring’s frosts, heavy rains
last fall.
Meanwhile, loss from fires caused by drought in forests has been
estimated at 92.9 mln euros.
