1,000 tons of neutralized material removed from Incukalns acid waste ponds each month

Some 1,000 tons of neutralized material are removed from the area of Incukalns acid waste ponds each month for Cemex to process, Incukalns Eko representative Maris Kalnins told LETA.

He said that acid tar extracted from the ponds is neutralized by mixing it up with wood shavings. After the material cools down, it is taken to cement maker Cement's plant. So far, 3,000 tons of acid tar has been removed from the ponds at Incukalns.





Cemex environmental projects manager Santa Klava said that the neutralized material supplied by Incukalns Eko is used in the production of clinker, which is a time-consuming process. Cemex could use up the entire amount of neutralized material supplied by Incukalns Eko by 2023.

The final product is environment-friendly, and Cemex can burn up 1,000 tons of neutralized material a month and up to 10,000 tons a year, said Kalnina.





The State Environmental Service's Director General Inga Kolegova said that the project would continue for three years.





Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister Kaspars Gerhards said that he had a high opinion of the project, noting that everything was happening on time and some parts of the project were even ahead of schedule.





The minister said that the project had to be complete on schedule so 80% to 70% of the project's cost could be covered with European structural funds.





The Environmental Service signed a EUR 26.6 mln contract with Incukalns Eko this past February. The company was set up in 2016 by the joint-stock companies VentEko, BAO, and Eko Osta.