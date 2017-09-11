Ecology, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 22.08.2018, 11:16
1,000 tons of neutralized material removed from Incukalns acid waste ponds each month
He said that acid tar extracted from the ponds is
neutralized by mixing it up with wood shavings. After the material cools down,
it is taken to cement maker Cement's plant. So far, 3,000 tons of acid tar has
been removed from the ponds at Incukalns.
Cemex environmental projects manager Santa Klava said that
the neutralized material supplied by Incukalns Eko is used in the production of
clinker, which is a time-consuming process. Cemex could use up the entire
amount of neutralized material supplied by Incukalns Eko by 2023.
The final product is environment-friendly, and Cemex can
burn up 1,000 tons of neutralized material a month and up to 10,000 tons a
year, said Kalnina.
The State Environmental Service's Director General Inga
Kolegova said that the project would continue for three years.
Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister
Kaspars Gerhards said that he had a high opinion of the
project, noting that everything was happening on time and some parts of the
project were even ahead of schedule.
The minister said that the project had to be complete on
schedule so 80% to 70% of the project's cost could be covered with European
structural funds.
The Environmental Service signed a EUR 26.6 mln contract
with Incukalns Eko this past February. The company was set up in 2016 by the
joint-stock companies VentEko, BAO, and Eko Osta.
