Latvian competition authority gives Kesko Senukai Lithuania permission to acquire 1A online store

The Latvian Competition Council has given Kesko Senukai Lithuania, operating a chain of DIY stores in the Baltic countries, the permission to acquire 1A online store, Competition Council’s spokeswoman Zane Gorskova reported.

The Competition Council gave the green light to the merger of UAB Penktoji Projekto Bendrove, belonging to Kesko Senukai group, to acquire 1A Grupa as the merger will not affect the competition in the markets.





In April 2016 Kesko Senukai took over from Scandinavian shareholder Kesko Group the management of eight K-rauta stores in Latvia and eight stores in Estonia. Rautakesko in Latvia has been renamed as Kesko Senukai Latvia, and the Estonian and Lithuanian companies will be called Kesko Senukai Estonia and Kesko Senukai Lithuania respectively.





Kesko retail group comprises 20 retail chains, such as K-rauta, Rautia, Byggmakker, Konekesko, Senukai, Asko, Sotka, Citymarket, Anttila, Intersport, in eight countries - Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia and Belarus.





1A Group was founded in 2002 and has grown into one of the leading online retail market players in the Baltic states. The company started as an online electronics retailer but has since transformed into a multi-industry product online retailer.