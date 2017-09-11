Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 21.08.2018, 15:10
Latvian competition authority gives Kesko Senukai Lithuania permission to acquire 1A online store
The Competition Council gave the green light to the merger
of UAB Penktoji Projekto Bendrove,
belonging to Kesko Senukai group, to
acquire 1A Grupa as the merger will
not affect the competition in the markets.
In April 2016 Kesko
Senukai took over from Scandinavian shareholder Kesko Group the management of eight K-rauta stores in Latvia and
eight stores in Estonia. Rautakesko in Latvia has been renamed as Kesko Senukai
Latvia, and the Estonian and Lithuanian companies will be called Kesko Senukai Estonia and Kesko Senukai Lithuania respectively.
Kesko retail group
comprises 20 retail chains, such as K-rauta,
Rautia, Byggmakker, Konekesko, Senukai, Asko, Sotka, Citymarket, Anttila,
Intersport, in eight countries - Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia,
Lithuania, Russia and Belarus.
1A Group was
founded in 2002 and has grown into one of the leading online retail market
players in the Baltic states. The company started as an online electronics
retailer but has since transformed into a multi-industry product online retailer.
- 21.08.2018 Реализация продукции Olainfarm за семь месяцев выросла на 4%
- 21.08.2018 Latvia's investment manager Frigate enters Lithuania
- 21.08.2018 Apranga to open first Oysho stores in Latvia
- 21.08.2018 Latvia and Lithuania to sign agreement on ambulance services in border areas soon
- 21.08.2018 airBaltic extends operating season of Riga–Abu Dhabi
- 21.08.2018 Profit of Latvia’s LVM state forest manager reaches EUR 60.195 mln H1
- 21.08.2018 VNI still hopes to find tenant for Wagner's House in Riga
- 21.08.2018 Пожар на Румбуле возник в одном из складов ИТ-компании Mikrotikls
- 21.08.2018 Проект развития рижского Агенскалнского рынка предусматривает организацию читального и конференц-залов
- 21.08.2018 Рижская международная биеннале современного искусства запускает программу мероприятий «Беседы RIBOCA»