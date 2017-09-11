Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 21.08.2018, 10:12
Major fire breaks out at Mikrotikls IT company's warehouse in Rumbula
The company’s representatives would not comment on the size
of the fire damage or what exactly was stored at the warehouse, but said that
only one hangar was affected while others continued operations.
Inta Palkavniece,
a spokeswoman for the State Fire and Rescue Service, said that firefighters
managed to contain the dangerous blaze by 7:07 a.m. The fire had affected a
5,480 square meters large area. The firefighters were still working at the
scene to extinguish the fire completely.
At 3:48 a.m. on Monday, the fire service received a callout
to Maskavas Street in Riga’s Rumbula neighborhood where large plumes of smoke
could be seen rising from a burning hangar.
To put out the fire, 45 firemen were dispatch to the scene
and a section of Maskavas Street was closed to traffic for a while.
Mikrotikls,
established in 1996, belongs in equal parts to Latvian citizen Arnis Riekstins and U.S. citizen John Tully.
In 2017, Mikrotijkls turned
over EUR 251.623 mln, up 12.7 % from a year before, while its profit contracted
34.7 % to EUR 43.256 mln.
