Major fire breaks out at Mikrotikls IT company's warehouse in Rumbula

A major fire broke out at a warehouse of Latvia’s Mikrotikls IT company in Rumbula, Riga, this morning, LETA was told at the company.

The company’s representatives would not comment on the size of the fire damage or what exactly was stored at the warehouse, but said that only one hangar was affected while others continued operations.





Inta Palkavniece, a spokeswoman for the State Fire and Rescue Service, said that firefighters managed to contain the dangerous blaze by 7:07 a.m. The fire had affected a 5,480 square meters large area. The firefighters were still working at the scene to extinguish the fire completely.

At 3:48 a.m. on Monday, the fire service received a callout to Maskavas Street in Riga’s Rumbula neighborhood where large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from a burning hangar.





To put out the fire, 45 firemen were dispatch to the scene and a section of Maskavas Street was closed to traffic for a while.





Mikrotikls, established in 1996, belongs in equal parts to Latvian citizen Arnis Riekstins and U.S. citizen John Tully.





In 2017, Mikrotijkls turned over EUR 251.623 mln, up 12.7 % from a year before, while its profit contracted 34.7 % to EUR 43.256 mln.